American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in American Tower were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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