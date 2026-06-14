American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,579 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,001 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in American Tower were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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