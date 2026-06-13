American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,522 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 308,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $54,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $679,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,898 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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