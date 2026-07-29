American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings in American Tower were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in American Tower by 12.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 52.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Key American Tower News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.70 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $1.86, while FFO was $2.71 per share, up from $2.60 a year earlier. Reuters American Tower earnings report

American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year and ahead of the $2.70 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $1.86, while FFO was $2.71 per share, up from $2.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The REIT raised the midpoints of its 2026 forecasts for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its full-year EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, supported by favorable currency movements and better data-center performance. American Tower second-quarter results

The REIT raised the midpoints of its 2026 forecasts for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. Its full-year EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, supported by favorable currency movements and better data-center performance. Positive Sentiment: CoreSite achieved record leasing activity, and management cited robust global tower leasing demand. Data-center revenue growth and continued mobile-data usage provide potential long-term growth drivers beyond traditional tower colocation.

CoreSite achieved record leasing activity, and management cited robust global tower leasing demand. Data-center revenue growth and continued mobile-data usage provide potential long-term growth drivers beyond traditional tower colocation. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted funds from operations attributable to AMT common stockholders rose 3.8% to $1.264 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.808 billion. The company also maintained substantial liquidity of approximately $9.9 billion and declared a quarterly distribution of $1.79 per share.

Adjusted funds from operations attributable to AMT common stockholders rose 3.8% to $1.264 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.2% to $1.808 billion. The company also maintained substantial liquidity of approximately $9.9 billion and declared a quarterly distribution of $1.79 per share. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, some reports noted that the full-year revenue forecast was below market expectations. Investors are also monitoring DISH-related tenant churn, refinancing costs and the impact of strategic divestitures, which could limit near-term growth and cash-flow expansion. American Tower Q2 earnings call highlights

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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