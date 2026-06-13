American Tower Corporation $AMT Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in American Tower were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1,984.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 233.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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