American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allianz SE

Allianz SE reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE's holdings in American Tower were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,361,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,180,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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