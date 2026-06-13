American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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