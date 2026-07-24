American Trust Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. American Trust's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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