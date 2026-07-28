American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,548 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of American Water Works worth $128,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.60.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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