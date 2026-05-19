American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,962 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,075 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 171,249 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 162,848 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AWK opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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