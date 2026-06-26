American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2%

AWK stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here