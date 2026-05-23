Americana Partners LLC Acquires 3,003 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Karras Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Wilian Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $460 from $410 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on UBS target increase

UBS raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a high-quality stock and a turnaround bet , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Motley Fool article on AI and turnaround

UnitedHealth was highlighted by multiple outlets as a and a , with commentary noting that managed care is outgrowing the broader economy and that the company is benefiting from AI adoption in operations. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. InsiderMonkey article on turnaround case

UnitedHealth also appeared in a hedge-fund “high quality stocks” list and a Goldman Sachs conviction-list discussion, which supports the stock’s investment case but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: There is still headline risk around Medicare Advantage overpayments , with a Congressional committee estimating about $7 billion annually in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. 247WallSt article on Medicare Advantage overpayments

There is still headline risk around , with a Congressional committee estimating about in excess payments to private insurers, which could keep regulatory scrutiny on managed-care names like UNH. Negative Sentiment: Recent discussion also noted that Berkshire-linked selling contributed to a prior stock slide, underscoring that investor sentiment can still turn quickly. Barchart article on Berkshire stake sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $388.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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