Americana Partners LLC Buys 2,534 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilian Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $418.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $425.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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