Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,070 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $234.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $234.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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