Americana Partners LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,264 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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