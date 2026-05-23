Americana Partners LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,649 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Karras Company Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ferguson Johnson Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.99. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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