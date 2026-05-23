Americana Partners LLC Purchases 4,122 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Up 0.7%

American Express stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Trending Headlines about American Express

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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