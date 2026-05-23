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Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, adding 12,186 shares and bringing its total holdings to 115,106 shares valued at about $11.5 million.
  • Several other institutions also moved into or added to Schwab, and institutional investors now own 84.38% of the stock, underscoring strong professional ownership interest.
  • Schwab continues to draw positive attention from analysts and recent company news, including a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, a target price implying upside, and the company’s $2.2 billion senior notes offering to strengthen funding flexibility.
  • Interested in Charles Schwab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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