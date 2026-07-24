Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 110.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,630 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 47,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 2.9%

USAS opened at $4.06 on Friday. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Americas Gold and Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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