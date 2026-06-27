Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Stock Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 299,389 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 7.0%

NYSE:COLD opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.97. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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