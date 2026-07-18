Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,776 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Ameriprise Financial worth $318,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $527.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $553.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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