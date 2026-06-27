Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $50,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 272,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $133,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $543.22.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AMP opened at $452.88 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $460.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.37 and a 12 month high of $550.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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