Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $59,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total transaction of $4,428,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,793. This represents a 54.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,227,419 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Earnings growth and dividend article

Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend and market data

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. J.D. Power recognition article

Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his position by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for roughly $8.67 million, cutting his holdings substantially. The sales may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $544.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $482.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 45.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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