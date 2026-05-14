Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 25,302 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $218,236,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after purchasing an additional 997,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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