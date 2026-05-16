Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 1,620.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $31,527,650. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $795.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $103.73 and a 1-year high of $841.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $526.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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