Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,301 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24,963.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 310,318 shares of company stock worth $87,212,814 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $302.73 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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