Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $537.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here