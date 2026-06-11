Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.74 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,256 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.2%

XOM opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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