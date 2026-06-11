Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,138.78 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $989.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,015.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business.

The FDA approved extended every-8-weeks maintenance dosing for EBGLYSS, improving convenience and potentially boosting adoption in Lilly’s dermatology business. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Focus: Lilly stays ahead of the pack as rivals jump on obesity drug bandwagon

Reuters reported that Lilly is still viewed as the leader in the fast-growing obesity-drug market, even as rivals rush into the space, reinforcing confidence in its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline.

Recent coverage also highlighted positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide and favorable Foundayo (orforglipron) weight-loss results, keeping investor enthusiasm high around Lilly’s obesity pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Is Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) One of the 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to D. E. Shaw?

Jefferies raised its price target on LLY to $1,350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s runway. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity.

Lilly also announced a new Alzheimer’s collaboration with AlzeCure, expanding its neuroscience pipeline and adding another potential long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces or portfolio lists that reinforce Lilly’s reputation as a high-quality defensive growth name, but they do not add materially new fundamental information.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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