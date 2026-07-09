AMETEK, Inc. $AME Position Cut by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd's holdings in AMETEK were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $231.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $244.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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