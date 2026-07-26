AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,656 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 2.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $52,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $242.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.61 and a 1 year high of $244.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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