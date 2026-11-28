Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,729 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,083,000. AMETEK accounts for about 2.1% of Aventail Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 184,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $230.35 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $235.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $261.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMETEK from $262.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical products. Its products serve industries including aerospace, power, process manufacturing, and research. The company operates through its Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical segments. Its offerings include analytical, monitoring, and measurement instruments, as well as precision motors, engineered materials, and other specialized components. AMETEK serves customers around the world through a network of manufacturing facilities and sales and service operations.

See Also

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