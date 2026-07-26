AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,148 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.61 and a twelve month high of $244.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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