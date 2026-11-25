Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 222.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,208 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $52,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,369 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,124,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.8% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the technology company's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research raised AMETEK from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 1.7%

AME opened at $227.17 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $242.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical products. Its businesses serve a range of markets, including aerospace, energy, industrial manufacturing, medical, and transportation. The company's products include analytical and process instruments, monitoring and measurement systems, aerospace components, precision motors and pumps, and engineered materials. AMETEK organizes its operations into two groups: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. Founded in 1930, AMETEK serves customers around the world through manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service operations in multiple countries.

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