AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,181 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 51,547 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.17 and a 200-day moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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