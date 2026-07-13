AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 23,929 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 372.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,362 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $159.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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