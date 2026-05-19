AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 9,858 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,070 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $945.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.50 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $880.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $880.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $942.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reported a strong rebound in investment banking fees, which climbed 48% in the first quarter, suggesting improved deal activity and better revenue prospects for the firm. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Article Title

Goldman’s market commentary has been constructive on AI-related themes, with the firm saying AI and hyperscaler stocks are becoming a “defensive” trade as investors look for growth exposure, reinforcing Goldman’s relevance in a leading market trend. Positive Sentiment: The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Article Title

The firm said central banks are likely to increase gold buying, which could support commodity prices and reflects Goldman’s market influence in a key macro theme. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares in a disclosed transaction, but the sale was only a partial reduction in his holdings and does not by itself signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also disclosed portfolio changes in crypto-related holdings, including exits from XRP and Solana ETF exposure and a new position tied to Hyperliquid, which looks more like a portfolio rebalance than a direct earnings driver for GS shares. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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