AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,897 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $495,634,000 after acquiring an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $10,817,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $292.26 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $302.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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