AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 36,498 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,275 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 622,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,023,123 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $208.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $211.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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