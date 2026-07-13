AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,089 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 41,307 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $78,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $406.78 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $569.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here