AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,096 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $83,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RCL opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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