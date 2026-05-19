AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,171 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $466,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $366.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $421.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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