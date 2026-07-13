AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $557.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.65. The firm has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.92.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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