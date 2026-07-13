AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,888 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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