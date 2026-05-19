AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $66.35 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 203,477 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.86% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $66,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,935 shares in the company, valued at $22,462,706.70. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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