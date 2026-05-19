AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 188,736 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $101,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1%

COF opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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