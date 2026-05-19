AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,551,733 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,779,526 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,882,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,639,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $344,462,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 383.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,355,000 after buying an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $139.11.

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American Water Works Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's payout ratio is 63.48%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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