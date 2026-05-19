AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,213 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in McDonald's were worth $94,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $303.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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