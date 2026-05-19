AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,568,960 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $57,895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $8,094,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 681,015 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,007,460 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 875,074 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.6%

Intel stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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