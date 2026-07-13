AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 10,533 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Welltower were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Welltower by 955.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Welltower by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $231.32 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $151.92 and a one year high of $239.10. The firm has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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